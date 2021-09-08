BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.51

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 75059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

