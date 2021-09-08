Bbva USA Acquires New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,817 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

