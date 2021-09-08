Bbva USA Buys Shares of 111 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $648.52 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $671.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $524.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

