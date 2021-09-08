Bbva USA Takes $38,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bbva USA bought a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 391 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

