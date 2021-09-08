Bbva USA Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $77,356,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in KBR by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $19,811,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,202 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in KBR by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446,866 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

