Bbva USA Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

