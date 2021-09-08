BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.25.

TSE:BCE opened at C$66.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$66.54. The firm has a market cap of C$59.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

