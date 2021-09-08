Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.78

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 6.78 and last traded at 6.80, with a volume of 8197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BODY. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.