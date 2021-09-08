Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,326 shares of company stock worth $2,131,158. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

