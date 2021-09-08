Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 113.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 37,566 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 105,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of APPS traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,438. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.