Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 145,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,459. The company has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

