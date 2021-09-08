Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 84,684 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. 137,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,672,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

