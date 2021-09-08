Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMTK. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $8,756,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of DermTech stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,773. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $90,329.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,673.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,920 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

