Belvoir Group PLC (BLV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on October 29th

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BLV opened at GBX 261.44 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.18. Belvoir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.99 ($4.26). The company has a market cap of £95.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15.

In other news, insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57). Also, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

