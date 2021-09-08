Berenberg Bank Lowers ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 6,500

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,967.69 ($77.97).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,473 ($45.37) on Monday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.