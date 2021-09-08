Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,223 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7,669.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.551 per share. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

