Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

