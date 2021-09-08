Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 11,005 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 806.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

