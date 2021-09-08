Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

