Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

