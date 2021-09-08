Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $0.79

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $290,085.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00178514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.81 or 0.07157168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.20 or 1.00373930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00741365 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

