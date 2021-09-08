BeyondSpring (BYSI) to Release Earnings on Friday

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 10th. Analysts expect BeyondSpring to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.
BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect BeyondSpring to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BYSI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $901.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BeyondSpring Company Profile
BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
