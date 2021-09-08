BeyondSpring (BYSI) to Release Earnings on Friday

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 10th. Analysts expect BeyondSpring to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect BeyondSpring to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BYSI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $901.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright raised BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

