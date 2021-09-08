Bezant (BZNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $109.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Bezant has a market cap of $1.54 million and $109.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00170158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00717832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00042844 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.