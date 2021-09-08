Bintex Futures (BNTX) Achieves Market Cap of $115,919.44

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $115,919.44 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00184637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.43 or 0.07238242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,019.21 or 0.99986693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00729770 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

