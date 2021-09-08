Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Ilan Daskal Sells 270 Shares

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ilan Daskal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00.

BIO traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $814.06. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $473.43 and a one year high of $832.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.