Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel Sells 10,000 Shares

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $5,072,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Hippel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $514.19 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $521.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.