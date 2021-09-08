Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $109,258.82 and $135.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

