BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $927.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $901.26 and a 200 day moving average of $839.44. The company has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

