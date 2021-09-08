Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $421,224.09

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $421,224.09 and $789.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00169713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00714476 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

