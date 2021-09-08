BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.35 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO Commercial Property Trust stock opened at GBX 94.77 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £743.54 million and a PE ratio of -9.11. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 58.70 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.99 ($1.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

