Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires C$24,200.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.84 per share, with a total value of C$24,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,315,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,889,135.08.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, George Frederick Fink bought 2,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.92 per share, with a total value of C$11,316.00.

On Friday, August 27th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.79 per share, with a total value of C$16,767.80.

On Monday, August 23rd, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,512.00.

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink acquired 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$153.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.56. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNE. Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

