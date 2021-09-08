BonusCloud Market Capitalization Hits $1.21 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $6,178.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00168749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00719124 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

