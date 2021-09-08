Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 6.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $816,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.