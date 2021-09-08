Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. 29,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,812. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,807. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

