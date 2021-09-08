BOX Token (BOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $895.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 18% against the US dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $895.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.20 or 0.00446451 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001110 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.