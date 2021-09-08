Bp Plc Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bp Plc cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 71,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 26,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.38 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.