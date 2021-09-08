Bp Plc Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bp Plc cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in KLA by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $341.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.74 and its 200 day moving average is $319.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

