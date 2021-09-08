Bp Plc Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

