Bp Plc Sells 4,970 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

FISV opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

