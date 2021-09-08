Bp Plc Sells 82,387 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bp Plc reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,387 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 108,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

