Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period.

JKD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $224.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

