Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.35. 783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,192. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

