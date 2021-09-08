Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

