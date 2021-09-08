Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of LHX opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.02. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,870 shares of company stock worth $24,438,239 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

