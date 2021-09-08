Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in PPL by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 30,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 88,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 38,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 426,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

