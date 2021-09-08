Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

