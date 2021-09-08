Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of PM stock opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

