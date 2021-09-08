BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

