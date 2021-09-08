British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,004 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

