Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Vijay Mayadas Sells 1,735 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vijay Mayadas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06.

Shares of BR stock opened at $168.78 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after buying an additional 483,395 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

